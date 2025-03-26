Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.26, but opened at $39.49. Global-E Online shares last traded at $37.60, with a volume of 207,080 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLBE. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Global-E Online from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Global-E Online from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Get Global-E Online alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GLBE

Global-E Online Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -86.04, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $262.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.96 million. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. The company’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global-E Online Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-E Online

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,239,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847,868 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Global-E Online by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,336,000 after purchasing an additional 220,519 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Global-E Online by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,268,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,708,000 after buying an additional 34,391 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Global-E Online by 40.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,846,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,979,000 after buying an additional 533,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 59.1% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,091,000 after buying an additional 580,450 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global-E Online

(Get Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.