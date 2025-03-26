Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) Price Up 11.8% This Week

Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Goatseus Maximus has a total market cap of $64.30 million and approximately $16.83 million worth of Goatseus Maximus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goatseus Maximus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0643 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Goatseus Maximus has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87,636.84 or 1.00390091 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87,262.85 or 0.99961667 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Goatseus Maximus Profile

Goatseus Maximus’ total supply is 999,993,902 tokens. Goatseus Maximus’ official Twitter account is @gospelofgoatse. The official website for Goatseus Maximus is goatchan.xyz.

Goatseus Maximus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Goatseus Maximus has a current supply of 999,993,902.007384. The last known price of Goatseus Maximus is 0.0634722 USD and is up 3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 295 active market(s) with $14,113,416.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://goatchan.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goatseus Maximus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goatseus Maximus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goatseus Maximus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

