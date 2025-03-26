Graney & King LLC Buys New Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,709,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $786,453,000 after buying an additional 521,932 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 17,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,262,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 111,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after buying an additional 38,104 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 28.9% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XOM opened at $116.61 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $103.67 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 50.51%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bernstein Bank increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.15.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

