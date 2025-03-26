H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $788.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.55 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. H.B. Fuller updated its FY25 guidance to $3.90-4.20 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 3.900-4.200 EPS.

H.B. Fuller Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $54.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $52.59 and a 1-year high of $87.67.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut H.B. Fuller from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FUL

About H.B. Fuller

(Get Free Report)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.