Hardin Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hardin Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.1% of Hardin Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hardin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bernstein Bank increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.15.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $116.61 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $103.67 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.61. The company has a market capitalization of $505.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

