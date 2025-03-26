Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 33 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 33 ($0.43), with a volume of 12519 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.80 ($0.44).

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Stock Down 2.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 36.64. The company has a market capitalization of £120.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 0.38.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -166.65%.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Company Profile

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.

