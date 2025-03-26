Heritage Wealth Advisors Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,399 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 17.5% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $353,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $577.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $556.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $593.32 and a 200-day moving average of $589.66. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $496.30 and a 1-year high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.