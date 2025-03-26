HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Stock Price Up 3.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) were up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.07 and last traded at $13.09. Approximately 70,520 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 293,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on HighPeak Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $234.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.32 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,819,000 after buying an additional 406,536 shares in the last quarter. Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter worth $4,762,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in HighPeak Energy by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 164,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,158,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,735,000 after purchasing an additional 135,792 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 17.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after buying an additional 82,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.