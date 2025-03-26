Humacyte’s (HUMA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at D. Boral Capital

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

HUMA has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humacyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

NASDAQ HUMA traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,841,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,382. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.57. Humacyte has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The stock has a market cap of $254.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUMA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Humacyte by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,294,000 after acquiring an additional 543,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Humacyte by 66.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,764,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,529 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Humacyte by 235.7% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,848,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,268 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Humacyte by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,135,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,785,000 after buying an additional 94,915 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

