Insider Buying: Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Director Buys 3,229 Shares of Stock

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin acquired 3,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,376.97.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Down 0.4 %

TSE:NXR.UN traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$6.96. 78,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.44. Nexus Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of C$6.47 and a twelve month high of C$9.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.90. The firm has a market cap of C$492.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.51.

Nexus Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.0533 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Nexus Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXR.UN. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.50 to C$8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nexus Industrial REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.63.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus Industrial REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial, office and retail properties.

