Insider Buying: Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Director Buys 3,229 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2025

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UNGet Free Report) Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin acquired 3,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,376.97.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Down 0.4 %

TSE:NXR.UN traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$6.96. 78,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.44. Nexus Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of C$6.47 and a twelve month high of C$9.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.90. The firm has a market cap of C$492.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.51.

Nexus Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.0533 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Nexus Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXR.UN. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.50 to C$8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nexus Industrial REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexus Industrial REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial, office and retail properties.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.