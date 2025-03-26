Insider Buying: Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) Insider Acquires 3,500 Shares of Stock

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Free Report) insider Matthew (Matt) Giovanni Sassone acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 310 ($4.01) per share, for a total transaction of £10,850 ($14,047.13).

TSTL stock traded down GBX 3.45 ($0.04) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 306.56 ($3.97). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,677. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 356.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 390.40. The firm has a market cap of £146.44 million, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.75. Tristel plc has a 12-month low of GBX 300 ($3.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 572.50 ($7.41).

Tristel (LON:TSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 8.17 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tristel had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 20.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tristel plc will post 16.2974684 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.68 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Tristel’s payout ratio is presently 95.14%.

