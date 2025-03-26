Insider Selling: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Senior Officer Sells 1,027 Shares of Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) Senior Officer Sandy Sharman sold 1,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.27, for a total transaction of C$83,464.29.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance
Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded up C$0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$82.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,623,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,082. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$64.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$95.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$86.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$87.10. The company has a market cap of C$77.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.55%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is Canada’s fifth- largest bank, operating three business segments: retail and business banking, wealth management, and capital markets. It serves approximately 11 million personal banking and business customers, primarily in Canada.
