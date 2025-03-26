Insider Selling: Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A) Senior Officer Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ryan Thomas Joseph Smith sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total transaction of C$37,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,736.17. This represents a 71.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Corby Spirit and Wine Stock Performance

Shares of CSW.A stock traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$14.25. 3,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,299. Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd has a 12 month low of C$12.12 and a 12 month high of C$15.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$345.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Corby Spirit and Wine Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Corby Spirit and Wine’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Corby Spirit and Wine’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.76%.

About Corby Spirit and Wine

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd is a Canadian manufacturer, marketer and importer of spirits and wines. The company derives its revenues from the sale of its owned-brands in Canada and other international markets, as well as earning commissions from the representation of selected non-owned brands in the Canadian marketplace.

