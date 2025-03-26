Insider Selling: MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) CAO Sells 481 Shares of Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.27, for a total value of $158,378.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,952.35. This represents a 5.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MicroStrategy Stock Down 3.7 %

MSTR stock traded down $12.50 on Wednesday, hitting $329.31. 16,640,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,936,282. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $317.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $543.00. The stock has a market cap of $84.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.46 and a beta of 3.36.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSTR. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $536.90.

Get Our Latest Report on MicroStrategy

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 746.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 18,207 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $81,783,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,274,000 after acquiring an additional 13,817 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 979.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MicroStrategy

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.