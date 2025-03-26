Insider Selling: Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) CEO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $310,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,866,657.72. The trade was a 6.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

David Hugo Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, David Hugo Anderson sold 509 shares of Northwest Natural stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $21,378.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, David Hugo Anderson sold 7,500 shares of Northwest Natural stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $307,275.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, David Hugo Anderson sold 7,500 shares of Northwest Natural stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $309,975.00.

Shares of NYSE NWN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.14. 159,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,009. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $44.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.01). Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is 96.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Northwest Natural by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Northwest Natural by 3.2% during the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

