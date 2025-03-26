Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 102,643 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 182% from the previous session’s volume of 36,396 shares.The stock last traded at $60.52 and had previously closed at $59.96.
The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.03.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.409 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Large Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.
PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.
