Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 102,643 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 182% from the previous session’s volume of 36,396 shares.The stock last traded at $60.52 and had previously closed at $59.96.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.03.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.409 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Large Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 628,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,739,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 543,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 434,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,709,000 after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 277,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,774,000 after purchasing an additional 40,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,691,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

