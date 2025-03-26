Investors Purchase High Volume of Nano Dimension Put Options (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 26,707 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 969% compared to the average volume of 2,498 put options.

Nano Dimension Stock Performance

NASDAQ NNDM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,587,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,449. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. The company has a market cap of $381.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.45. Nano Dimension has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $2.87.

Institutional Trading of Nano Dimension

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 500,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Nano Dimension by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Nano Dimension by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 215,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nano Dimension in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 33.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

