iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,273,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $77,191,000. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,452.8% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 197,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,637,000 after purchasing an additional 184,477 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,142,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,993,000 after buying an additional 167,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 613,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,955,000 after buying an additional 136,769 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $191.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.04. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $176.09 and a 52 week high of $206.63. The stock has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

