JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 771,663 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the previous session’s volume of 334,610 shares.The stock last traded at $65.00 and had previously closed at $65.38.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JIRE. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 23,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

About JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

