JUNO Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $92,161.48 (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. JUNO has a market cap of $8.87 million and approximately $92,161.48 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, JUNO has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUNO Profile

JUNO’s launch date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 110,520,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. JUNO’s official website is www.junonetwork.io. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

