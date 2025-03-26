Kate Priestman Acquires 17,726 Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Stock

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) insider Kate Priestman bought 17,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £19,853.12 ($25,703.16).
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %
LON:ONT traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 103.70 ($1.34). 74,868,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,940,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 4.45. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a 52 week low of GBX 85 ($1.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 169.20 ($2.19). The stock has a market capitalization of £984.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 122.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 136.35.
Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX (16) (($0.21)) earnings per share for the quarter. Oxford Nanopore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 94.82%.
Our goal is to bring the widest benefits to society through enabling the analysis of anything, by anyone, anywhere.
