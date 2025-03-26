Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.40), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

KPRX opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.49. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $6.48.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Featured Stories

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

