Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.40), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million.
Kiora Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
KPRX opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.49. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $6.48.
Kiora Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
