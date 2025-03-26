Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.7044 per share on Thursday, April 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. This is a 65.9% increase from Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s previous dividend of $0.42.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Performance

Shares of ADRNY traded down €0.15 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €36.73 ($39.49). 53,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.52. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of €28.34 ($30.47) and a fifty-two week high of €37.67 ($40.51). The business’s 50 day moving average is €35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is €34.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported €0.74 ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 1.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADRNY

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.