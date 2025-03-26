LG QRAFT AI-Powered U.S. Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LQAI) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

LG QRAFT AI-Powered U.S. Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LQAI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Thursday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th. This is a 111.0% increase from LG QRAFT AI-Powered U.S. Large Cap Core ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

LG QRAFT AI-Powered U.S. Large Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LQAI traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.96. The company had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 584. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.15. LG QRAFT AI-Powered U.S. Large Cap Core ETF has a 12-month low of $28.06 and a 12-month high of $36.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.92.

About LG QRAFT AI-Powered U.S. Large Cap Core ETF

The LG QRAFT AI-Powered U.S. Large Cap Core ETF (LQAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a portfolio comprised of the top 100 large-cap US equities chosen with the aid of artificial intelligence. LQAI was launched on Nov 6, 2023 and is issued by Exchange Traded Concepts.

