Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading Down 21% Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and approximately $0.52 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 811,217,934 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 811,201,684.3334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00460462 USD and is up 1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.