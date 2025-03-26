Luceco plc (LON:LUCE) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 3.30 Per Share

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 94.1% increase from Luceco’s previous dividend of $1.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Luceco Price Performance

Shares of LUCE traded down GBX 4.57 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 144.63 ($1.87). 306,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,248. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 143.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 140.39. Luceco has a one year low of GBX 108.26 ($1.40) and a one year high of GBX 195 ($2.52). The stock has a market capitalization of £232.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Luceco alerts:

Luceco (LON:LUCE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 12.50 ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Luceco had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 8.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Luceco will post 12.5907591 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Luceco

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes wiring accessories and LED lighting and portable power products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers wiring accessories, including switches and sockets, circuit protection products, outdoor wiring devices, junction boxes, cable management products, and commercial power and accessories under the British General and Nexus brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Luceco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luceco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.