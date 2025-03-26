Lumia (LUMIA) Price Hits $0.49 on Top Exchanges

Lumia (LUMIA) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 26th. Lumia has a market capitalization of $56.94 million and approximately $5.29 million worth of Lumia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lumia token can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00000564 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lumia has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86,580.86 or 0.99745686 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86,276.02 or 0.99394491 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Lumia’s total supply is 238,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,354,102 tokens. The official website for Lumia is lumia.org. The official message board for Lumia is blog.lumia.org. Lumia’s official Twitter account is @buildonlumia.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumia (LUMIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lumia has a current supply of 238,888,888 with 116,354,102.73127739 in circulation. The last known price of Lumia is 0.49273558 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $5,116,778.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lumia.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lumia using one of the exchanges listed above.

