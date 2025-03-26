MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 453968 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.10.
MediPharm Labs Corp., a pharmaceutical company, produces and sells pharmaceutical-quality cannabis oil and concentrates, and advanced derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and advanced cannabinoid-based products.
