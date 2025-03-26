Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 3,902 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $5,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Melius lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Fox Advisors started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Vertiv from $131.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.07.

Vertiv Stock Performance

VRT stock opened at $91.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 71.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.68. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $62.40 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 11.72%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

