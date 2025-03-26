Mendel Money Management Has $424,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mendel Money Management reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 617,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,014,000 after purchasing an additional 26,433 shares during the period. SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 781.2% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 34,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 30,818 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock opened at $89.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $78.27 and a 52 week high of $99.58. The company has a market capitalization of $97.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.27.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.9319 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

