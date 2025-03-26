Mendel Money Management Raises Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mendel Money Management boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.7% of Mendel Money Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $1,003,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $884,840. This trade represents a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,265.58. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $442.63 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $419.70 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $459.13 and a 200-day moving average of $512.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $104.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Melius downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Melius Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $544.20.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

