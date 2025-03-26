Mendel Money Management Sells 1,930 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mendel Money Management lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Bank of America by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,940,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,168,000 after buying an additional 173,021 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,679,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Bank of America by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,028,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,458,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,006,000 after purchasing an additional 38,258 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,929,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,886,769,000 after purchasing an additional 297,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.
Bank of America Trading Up 0.6 %
BAC stock opened at $43.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $329.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.87. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $34.15 and a one year high of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Bank of America Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Baird R W raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.45.
Bank of America Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
