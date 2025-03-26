Mendel Money Management Sells 52 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mendel Money Management reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,049 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,763,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,251,142,000 after acquiring an additional 875,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,700,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,767,449,000 after acquiring an additional 433,126 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,552,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,715,668,000 after acquiring an additional 125,441 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,679,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,516,827,000 after acquiring an additional 795,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,030,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,253,952,000 after acquiring an additional 409,890 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $360.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $392.82 and a 200-day moving average of $399.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $358.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.77 and a 12 month high of $439.37.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. KGI Securities raised shares of Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.85.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

