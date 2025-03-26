Mendel Money Management Sells 53 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mendel Money Management decreased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 73,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 123,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,942,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 191.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.6% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $1,106,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. HSBC cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.00.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $259.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.27 and its 200 day moving average is $247.54. The company has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.21 and a twelve month high of $269.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.