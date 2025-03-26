MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading 5.9% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $332.06 and last traded at $321.91. Approximately 8,479,875 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 17,992,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $304.00.

Specifically, CEO Phong Le purchased 6,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In related news, CFO Andrew Kang bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price target on MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $87.97 billion, a PE ratio of -60.68 and a beta of 3.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $317.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 855.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

