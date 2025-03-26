MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Issues Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.460-0.520 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $910.0 million-$950.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $958.9 million. MillerKnoll also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.810-1.870 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised MillerKnoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MLKN traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.34. 1,593,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,067. MillerKnoll has a one year low of $16.99 and a one year high of $31.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.60.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $876.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.88 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is presently 82.42%.

About MillerKnoll

(Get Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.