MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $876.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.88 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

MillerKnoll Price Performance

MillerKnoll stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.34. 1,593,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,067. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.19. MillerKnoll has a 1 year low of $16.99 and a 1 year high of $31.73.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

