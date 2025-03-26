MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.810-1.870 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6 billion-$3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.7 billion. MillerKnoll also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.81-1.87 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MillerKnoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

MillerKnoll Price Performance

MLKN traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,598,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,089. MillerKnoll has a twelve month low of $16.99 and a twelve month high of $31.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.19.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $876.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. MillerKnoll’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MillerKnoll will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.42%.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

