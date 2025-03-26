Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Shares Up 3% – Still a Buy?

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $181.74 and last traded at $183.21. 221 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.79.

Moog Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.57 and a 200 day moving average of $195.71.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.44%.

Moog Increases Dividend

About Moog

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Moog’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Moog’s dividend payout ratio is 17.66%.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

