Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,705,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,350,000 after acquiring an additional 870,451 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 350,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,549,000 after purchasing an additional 34,633 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,236,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,031,000 after buying an additional 61,541 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $145.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $199.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.50. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $141.51 and a one year high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a $172.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CICC Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.