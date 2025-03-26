Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp Invests $726,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,014 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 30.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,430,000 after purchasing an additional 588,595 shares during the period. United Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $516,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $114.81 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.73 and a 52-week high of $187.28. The company has a market capitalization of $186.05 billion, a PE ratio of 115.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.18 and a 200-day moving average of $131.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

In related news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

