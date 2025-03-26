Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp Makes New $320,000 Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,012 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its position in Visa by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 939 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 7,283 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total value of $3,129,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,931. This trade represents a 94.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total transaction of $815,313.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,094.56. The trade was a 34.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,205 shares of company stock worth $48,560,961. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on Visa
Visa Price Performance
V stock opened at $344.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $640.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $341.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.21. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.70 and a 12-month high of $366.54.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.79%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Innovation Incubators: Survey of Entrepreneurs Reveals The Cities Most Supportive of Startups
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- NVIDIA Insiders Sell: This Is What It Means for the Market
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Space Stocks Bottoming: Which Are Positioned Best for a Bounce?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.