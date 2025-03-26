NEOS Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQH) Declares $0.38 Monthly Dividend

NEOS Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3751 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.
NEOS Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF Stock Down 1.8 %
NEOS Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,208. NEOS Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $53.80. The company has a market capitalization of $306.39 million and a PE ratio of 31.36.
About NEOS Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF
