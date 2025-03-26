NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI) to Issue $0.59 Monthly Dividend

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.5867 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.
NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:QQQI traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.96. 619,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,195. NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $54.47. The stock has a market cap of $775.04 million, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.02.
NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Company Profile
