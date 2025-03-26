Nervos Network (CKB) Reaches Market Cap of $260.41 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 26th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $260.41 million and $23.84 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00008507 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86,801.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000226 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00011273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.47 or 0.00107679 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.39 or 0.00381778 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $224.54 or 0.00258678 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00020908 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000231 BTC.

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 46,927,853,060 coins and its circulating supply is 46,196,225,215 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

