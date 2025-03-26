Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Should You Sell?

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $973.74 and last traded at $983.92. 1,371,516 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 3,478,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $997.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,016.78.

Netflix Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $417.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $965.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $863.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total transaction of $100,259,088.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at $12,700,583. This represents a 88.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,103 shares of company stock worth $279,142,041 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 13.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,692,563 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,200,485,000 after buying an additional 198,148 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,475,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Netflix by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in Netflix by 374.2% in the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 6,312 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

