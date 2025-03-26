Node AI Hits 24 Hour Volume of $724,115.29 (GPU)

Node AI (GPU) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Node AI has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Node AI has a market cap of $33.74 million and $724,115.29 worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Node AI token can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000405 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Node AI alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86,553.57 or 0.99885595 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86,275.94 or 0.99565203 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Node AI Token Profile

Node AI’s launch date was December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,067,702 tokens. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth. Node AI’s official website is nodeai.app.

Node AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 96,067,701.83293835 in circulation. The last known price of Node AI is 0.35662709 USD and is up 1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $747,411.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nodeai.app.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Node AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Node AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Node AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Node AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.