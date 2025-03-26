O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1,391.79 and last traded at $1,385.07, with a volume of 151845 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,375.48.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,416.00 to $1,453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,390.81.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,311.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,236.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91.

O’Reilly Automotive shares are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, June 10th. The 15-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 13th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 9th.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Maria Sastre sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,316.17, for a total value of $326,410.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,001.07. The trade was a 20.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 3,073 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,315.15, for a total transaction of $4,041,455.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $14,988,764.55. This trade represents a 21.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,894 shares of company stock worth $10,409,618 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,163,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,122,607,000 after purchasing an additional 17,325 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,725,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,986,874,000 after buying an additional 728,040 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,700,513,000 after buying an additional 24,135 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,443,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,711,750,000 after acquiring an additional 11,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 799,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $948,460,000 after purchasing an additional 46,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

