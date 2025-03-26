OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Insider Sells £24,241.51 in Stock

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) insider Andy Golding sold 5,399 shares of OSB Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 449 ($5.81), for a total value of £24,241.51 ($31,384.66).

On Thursday, March 20th, Andy Golding sold 27,324 shares of OSB Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 464 ($6.01), for a total value of £126,783.36 ($164,142.10).

LON:OSB traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 458 ($5.93). The company had a trading volume of 23,313,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,107. The company has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 422.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 398.97. OSB Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 343.60 ($4.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 533.50 ($6.91).

OSB Group last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported GBX 82.20 ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OSB Group had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 18.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that OSB Group Plc will post 85.1214128 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a GBX 22.90 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.

