PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Up 0% – Here’s Why

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $71.62 and last traded at $70.88. 1,680,796 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 10,858,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.03.

PayPal Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in PayPal by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 2,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

